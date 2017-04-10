Homeless center sites selected, crucial decisions left to move plan forward

Ratification of the South Salt Lake location caps six weeks of work and contentious meetings organized by Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams. But it marks the beginning of more work that groups providing help to homeless residents say will be fast-paced and difficult.

"We've talked about setting up a new model," said Bill Tibbitts, associate director at Crossroads Urban Center. "A lot of the details of that new model are not fleshed out enough."

Under the reform effort, the existing 1,100-bed shelter at The Road Home will close and three new sites are scheduled to open by June 30, 2019.

The committee approval Monday means the county can soon begin talking to architectural firms about designs for the center.

It's still undecided which site will hold both men and women, which will hold single women and which will hold single men — the biggest group of homeless people in the area that residents fear would bring crime.

"I don't even know what population they're looking at for South Salt Lake; I would hope that it might be the single women," said Midvale Mayor JoAnn Seghini, the lone vote against locating a site in South Salt Lake . "I think they're on the whole less aggressive. As I work with our families, it's the guys that give us trouble."

Midvale currently is host to a 300-bed shelter for families.

McAdams says the distance of the South Salt Lake center from downtown and lack of other resources in the immediate vicinity makes the site a good fit for low-needs residents.

He said during deliberation about the site March 30 that the largest number of low-needs people were "probably working men."

It's unclear where higher-needs residents will reside and whether existing downtown facilities will move to provide care like food and clothing.

"We don't know what populations would go where or what it would look like," said Danielle Stamos, spokeswoman with Catholic Community Services, which operates St. Vincent de Paul kitchen and the Weigand Homeless Resource Center. "Our general concern is that everyone has access to the programs they need."

In emails obtained by The Tribune, county employees said the plan was to close St. Vincent de Paul and Weigand, which providers said was news to them.

Also left to be resolved , which McAdams said the state should tackle "in the coming months," are a string of single family houses next door to the future center in one of the last undeveloped sections of South Salt Lake.

The committee backed McAdams' call to recommend the state buy neighboring properties. Homeowners on 1000 West said McAdams had personally knocked on their doors and assured that homeowners would be compensated.

"We'll see what properties are available and make that determination also in the next couple months," McAdams said Monday. "The budget for land acquisition is somewhere between $2 million to $3 million."

The budget for buying the vacant land in South Salt Lake is $800,000, leaving over $1 million to $2 million to buy nearby properties if the state agrees with that approach.