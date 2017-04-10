Rolly: From Alice’s tea party to today’s tea party — a strange trip down the GOP rabbit hole

"Have some wine," the March Hare says to Alice.

"I don't see any wine," she responds.

"There isn't any," he answers.

"Why is a raven like a writing desk?" offers the Hatter.

The Dormouse woke up to fashion a story about three sisters living at the bottom of a "treacle well" that had no connection to the already ridiculous conversation.

Now compare that to recent rhetorical calisthenics undertaken by the aforementioned GOP politicians trying to explain why actions taken by their political allies are so righteous when similar decisions made by Democrats when they were in power were so despicable.

Let's start with McConnell.

He had nothing but praise for the airstrikes Republican President Donald Trump ordered against a Syrian air base in response to chemical weapons brutally dropped on civilian populations in that Middle East nation.

But McConnell criticized Democratic President Barack Obama for proposing in 2013 the U.S. launch airstrikes against Syria after a similar gasing of civilians.

When asked about the difference, McConnell said Trump's attack was "well-executed, went right to the heart of the matter, which is using chemical weapons. So, had I seen that — that kind of approach by President Obama, I'm sure I would've signed up." But McConnell said then-Secretary of State John Kerry described Obama's proposed military strike as "like a pinprick" that would not have "any great consequence"

But FactCheck.org noted that what Obama proposed was similar to the assault undertaken by Trump. In a televised address, the Democratic commander in chief called for "a targeted strike to achieve a clear objective: deterring the use of chemical weapons and degrading Assad's capabilities. The United States military doesn't do pinpricks."

Syria sent warplanes out of the same airstrip the following day after the Trump-ordered strikes, which used an estimated $60 million worth of Tomahawk cruise missiles. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said there is no follow-up plan.

That's well-thought-out?

"You should say what you mean," the March Hare told Alice.