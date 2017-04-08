Utah forecast: Snow, rain, slick roads — then some relief

The snow will be short-lived.

A cold front that rolled into the region Saturday afternoon, bringing with it a mix of wind, snow and showers at lower elevations, was expected to taper off throughout the day Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials said soaked, slick roads were a factor in a multi-car pileup on Interstate 15 in Murray that caused gridlock much of Saturday afternoon. Several dozen more crashes were reported throughout the region as snow and sleet began falling in the early evening. Several inches accumulated at higher elevations.

The nasty conditions also prematurely halted a search and rescue effort for a missing hiker near Big Cottonwood Canyon, and caused late-season headaches for drivers heading over Parley's and other summits. A fallen tree limb also knocked out power to several hundred Provo residents Saturday evening.