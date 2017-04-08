Quantcast
No sign of missing hiker as snow, cold temperatures kick in

Search » The Saratoga Springs resident has been missing since Thursday.
After a day of searching on foot and in the air, there was still no sign of a 28-year-old hiker missing since Thursday evening.

Saratoga Springs resident Benjamin Kritzer left for a solo hike from the Ferguson Canyon trailhead, near Cottonwood Heights, on Thursday morning. His family reported him missing after it hadn't heard from him late Thursday. But it weren't sure where he was hiking.

After searching area trailheads, Unified Police Department officials located Kritzer's car at the Ferguson trailhead early Saturday morning, said Detective Ken Hansen.

Twenty-five members of Salt Lake County Search and Rescue volunteer team and five UPD canyon patrol officers spent much of the day searching for Kritzer. A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter took part in the search, and a drone was used to check out a treacherous cliff area.

Search crews halted their efforts in late afternoon due to poor weather conditions and darkness, Hansen said. Officials planned to send out the helicopter and multiple ground search crews Sunday morning.

Hansen said Kritzer, who moved to Utah just over a year ago from North Carolina, is an experienced day hiker. While Thursday and Friday night were relatively warm and dry, snow and temperatures in the low 30s were expected in the area Saturday night.

"This is the first night it's cold," Hansen said. "This one's a little worrisome."

