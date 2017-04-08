No sign of missing hiker as snow, cold temperatures kick in

Search » The Saratoga Springs resident has been missing since Thursday.

After a day of searching on foot and in the air, there was still no sign of a 28-year-old hiker missing since Thursday evening.

Saratoga Springs resident Benjamin Kritzer left for a solo hike from the Ferguson Canyon trailhead, near Cottonwood Heights, on Thursday morning. His family reported him missing after it hadn't heard from him late Thursday. But it weren't sure where he was hiking.

After searching area trailheads, Unified Police Department officials located Kritzer's car at the Ferguson trailhead early Saturday morning, said Detective Ken Hansen.

Twenty-five members of Salt Lake County Search and Rescue volunteer team and five UPD canyon patrol officers spent much of the day searching for Kritzer. A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter took part in the search, and a drone was used to check out a treacherous cliff area.