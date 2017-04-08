Quantcast
Two USU football players arrested following Logan burglary investigation

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 minute ago
Logan » Items linked to a pair of thefts are traced to the two after they allegedly pawned them.
Two Utah State University football players were arrested this week on suspicion of taking part in a pair of Logan burglaries late last year.

Troy Murray and Jay Brown, both 19, were arrested Tuesday and booked into the Cache County jail. They were held on suspicion of burglary and theft, with bail set at $15,000 each. Charges have not been filed.

The two allegedly were involved in burglaries that took place at a Logan apartment complex in December, Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen said Saturday. Electronics equipment, including video game consoles, was stolen, though he wasn't sure how many.

Officers traced the equipment to Salt Lake City after Murray and Brown allegedly pawned it. Officials noticed when the stolen equipment showed up on a statewide law enforcement pawn shop database, Jensen said, and were able to track down who sold it.

Identification and a fingerprint are required by state law to sell items at a pawn shop. The information then is uploaded to the database, Jensen said.

"When we found out it was our gaming system, the rest was pretty simple," he said.

USU coach Matt Wells said after Saturday's spring game that both players had been suspended indefinitely from all football activities, effective earlier this week. The game wraps up spring practices for the USU team.

Murray is a freshman linebacker from Logan High School. Brown is a freshman defensive back from Chino Hills High School in Ontario, Calif. Both sat out their freshman year as redshirts.

Tribune reporter Lynn Worthy contributed to this report.

lramseth@sltrib.com

Twitter: @lramseth

 

