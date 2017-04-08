Two USU football players arrested following Logan burglary investigation

Logan » Items linked to a pair of thefts are traced to the two after they allegedly pawned them.

Two Utah State University football players were arrested this week on suspicion of taking part in a pair of Logan burglaries late last year.

Troy Murray and Jay Brown, both 19, were arrested Tuesday and booked into the Cache County jail. They were held on suspicion of burglary and theft, with bail set at $15,000 each. Charges have not been filed.

The two allegedly were involved in burglaries that took place at a Logan apartment complex in December, Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen said Saturday. Electronics equipment, including video game consoles, was stolen, though he wasn't sure how many.