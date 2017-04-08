LDS bishop dies in southern Utah crash involving semitrailer

An LDS bishop was killed Saturday morning when his pickup truck collided head-on with a semitrailer north of St. George.

Bishop Darrin Ivie, 53, was driving his Ford Ranger south on State Route 18, just south of the small Washington County town of Veyo, when he crossed into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and struck the semi, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Ivie was killed instantly, UHP said. The crash was reported just before 11 a.m.

Ivie is the bishop of the Veyo Ward, according to the LDS Church website.