Crash halts traffic, leads to additional collisions on Interstate 15

Northbound traffic on Interstate 15 was at a standstill Saturday afternoon after a crash at 5100 South blocked all four lanes. The Utah Highway Patrol had one lane open roughly an hour after the crash.

A male driver lost control of his vehicle, hydroplaned and crashed into a concrete barrier, UHP reported, and four other vehicles — two semitrailers and two cars — crashed in a chain-reaction.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, which happened around 11:10 a.m., but wet roads were likely a contributing factor, according to UHP Sgt. Jalaine Hawkes.

As of noon, traffic was backed up back to 10600 South in Sandy and UHP had reported multiple other crashes, involving more than 20 cars, resulting from the backup.

Two people — the 35-year-old driver of the car that crashed into the concrete barrier, and a 60-year-old man in another car — have been transported to Intermountain Medical Center with serious injuries, said Hawkes.

The Salt Lake Tribune will update this story as information becomes available.

 

