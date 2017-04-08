Utah forecast: Valley gets a wet, windy weekend

The National Weather Service is expecting continued rainy weather Saturday, with the valley staying wet through the day and experiencing possible thunderstorms in the afternoon. Winds will remain strong into the evening and temperatures may drop to a low of 35 degrees.

Snow is likely after midnight Saturday, and scattered snow showers could continue through Sunday morning into the afternoon.

Winds in southern Utah are expected to be 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.

The precipitation is good for the air — the Utah Department of Environmental Quality gave Saturday a "green" rating for good — but not great for flood-sensitive areas. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for northeastern Weber County, Cache County and Box Elder County until early Sunday morning because of the combined rainfall and snowmelt.