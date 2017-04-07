Utah police warn of scam originating from their phone number

Utah law enforcement agencies opened an investigation Friday into a telephone scam generated from a Utah Highway Patrol phone number.

The State Bureau of Investigation and UHP Cyber Crime unit began the investigation after someone reported receiving a phone call from 435-655-3445, according to a UHP news release.

In the scam, the caller — a man with an accent — identifies himself as a UHP employee and tells the person who answers that he or she is under investigation by the IRS, the release says. The caller tells the person who answers that if he or she does not comply with his request to provide personal information and-or send money, then someone from the UHP will arrest him or her.