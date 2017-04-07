Salt Lake City golf director seeking course-by-course pricing flexibility

"To fill up that golf course, we don't raise prices, because that's just going to lower the utilization," Dent said. "We need to lower prices; we need to get more people out to the golf course."

Even if rates at some courses are lowered, Dent told City Council members recently, attracting more golfers would help the sport's struggling bottom line.

Under the proposed changes:

• The city would eliminate the systemwide tiered fee structure in exchange for giving more power to each course and the Public Services Department to change prices depending on market conditions.

• Golfers who buy the discount card known as LoyalTee would get steeper discounts on green fees, but pay more for the card — $49.99, up from $35.

• Seniors and other players would have more times to play at discounted rates.

Council members aren't so sure the changes would be enough to get the system out of the red. If the division can't make it without an infusion of general fund dollars, the future of the six-course city system may become uncertain.

"From my understanding, this plan still indicates we'd be running a million-dollar deficit," Councilman Derek Kitchen said. "So it doesn't answer the [revenue] question."

If the city's general fund is going to subsidize open lands, Kitchen said, he'd prefer it's used by more residents.

"Everybody likes the idea of reductions," Councilwoman Lisa Adams said. "But when you are running at such a deficit, do the math for me on how all those reductions are going to get you to where you need to be."

A public hearing is scheduled for April 18. Kitchen said it was "likely" the council would move the public hearing to a later date.

Three years ago, a report by a Florida-based golf consultant declared the city's public golf system was in a "death spiral," with $22 million in deferred maintenance and capital improvements.

The city closed the Wingpointe and Jordan River Par 3 courses in recent years and last year started a tiered pricing system, with higher green fees during the most popular times.

Dent says the recent changes diminished the value frequent players were getting without turning things around to turn a systemwide profit.

"Right now, without making any changes, our status quo would be roughly a $900,000 loss," Dent said of the upcoming fiscal year, which begins in the middle of the current playing season and ends June 2018.