DNC unity tour with Tom Perez and Bernie Sanders to stop in Utah

By connect
First Published      Updated 8 minutes ago
Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez and independet Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are planning to stop in Utah this month as part of a multistate tour to unify the party, CNN reports.

The heated 2016 presidential primary battle between Sanders and Hillary Clinton divided the party, and the tour aims to mend it and refocus Democratic resistance to President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans, CNN reports.

The weeklong tour is slated to begin April 17 in Maine with stops in Florida, Arizona, Kentucky, Nevada, Nebraska and Utah. During the campaign, Sanders made multiple visits to the Beehive State, while Clinton — who was ultimately chosen as the party's candidate — passed it by.

Sanders publicly backed Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison over Perez in February's vote for a new DNC chair, viewed by some as a similar contest between the liberal and centrist wings of the party, like the Sanders-Clinton matchup, according to CNN.

mnoble@sltrib.com

Twitter: @mnoblenews

 

