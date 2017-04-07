Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

‘Orange Is the New Black’ actress to speak at SLCC commencement

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 minute ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

Actress Diane Guerrero, known for her roles in "Orange Is the New Black" and "Jane the Virgin," will give the keynote address at Salt Lake Community College's May commencement ceremony, the school announced Friday.

Guerrero was named a White House ambassador for citizenship and naturalization in 2015 and is an advocate for immigration reform. Born in New Jersey and raised in Boston, Guerrero has spoken publicly about her experience remaining in the United States after her Colombian parents were deported when she was a teenager.

SLCC also announced its 2017 honorary degree recipients Friday. The school will recognize Roger Boyer, chairman of The Boyer Co., and Salt Lake County Justice Court Judge Shauna Graves-Robertson.

Salt Lake Community College enrolls about 30,000 students at campuses throughout Salt Lake County, according to Utah System of Higher Education data. The school awarded 3,687 associate degrees last year, as well as 900 program certificates.

This year's commencement ceremony will be held on May 5 at the Maverik Center in West Valley City.

bwood@sltrib.com

Twitter: @bjaminwood

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()