‘Orange Is the New Black’ actress to speak at SLCC commencement

Actress Diane Guerrero, known for her roles in "Orange Is the New Black" and "Jane the Virgin," will give the keynote address at Salt Lake Community College's May commencement ceremony, the school announced Friday.

Guerrero was named a White House ambassador for citizenship and naturalization in 2015 and is an advocate for immigration reform. Born in New Jersey and raised in Boston, Guerrero has spoken publicly about her experience remaining in the United States after her Colombian parents were deported when she was a teenager.

SLCC also announced its 2017 honorary degree recipients Friday. The school will recognize Roger Boyer, chairman of The Boyer Co., and Salt Lake County Justice Court Judge Shauna Graves-Robertson.