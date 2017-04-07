Water systems caught between overfilling dams, flood risks

Water system managers say an above average snowpack in the Utah mountains has led several dams in northern Utah to shift into flood control mode to avoid too much water gushing downstream.
Weber Basin Water Conservancy District General Manager Tage Flint said 180 percent of normal snowpack still remains in the Monte Cristo area. The agency has released 40,000 acre-feet (over 49 million cubic meters) of water from the Pineview Dam into the Ogden River in anticipation of the snowmelt and Flint said the additional water nearly caused the river to reach flood stage.
The manager also expects the East Canyon Dam to spill during the spring runoff. It's something that has not happened in several years, Flint said.