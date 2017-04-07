Salt Lake City crew extinguishes apartment fire

A couple of dozen Salt Lake City residents were displaced after an apartment fire on Friday afternoon.

The blaze, which started at about 11:15 a.m., took Salt Lake City fire crews just 30 minutes to extinguish, according to a department news release.

But because of damage to 10 two-story units, the 20-30 renters won't be able to return to the apartment complex, located at 1834 W. Independence Blvd. (1475 North).

The Red Cross has stepped in to help the displaced residents.

No one was injured in the fire, according to the statement, but the damage is estimated to cost around $200,000.