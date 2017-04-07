Utah County man faces federal distribution charge after woman’s death from heroin overdose

A neighbor on the morning of July 6 had noticed the woman's young son looking "lost and afraid" outside the home. He told the neighbor he could not get his mother to wake up, according to an affidavit filed by a U.S. Homeland Security investigator.

A different neighbor and emergency officials worked to save the woman, to no avail. A medical examiner's report later said she died due to the "combined effects" of methamphetamine and heroin in her system, the charging documents said.

Provo Police Department detectives found a "small amount" of heroin, syringes and the woman's cell phone at the scene. They also found multiple messages on the phone's Facebook messenger application connecting the woman's possession of heroin with Poorman, the documents said.

"So what would you tell me if I asked you to get high? Ive got $," the woman messaged. Poorman said he was "down" and had "a connect," according to the documents. After apparently obtaining heroin from Poorman on July 3, the woman told Poorman on July 5 her father had sent her additional money and she wanted more heroin.

Poorman replied, "I know where to get it!"

In a Feb. 1 interview with Poorman at the Utah County jail, according to the documents, he told agents he did help secure heroin on the evening of July 5, that the woman later dropped him off at a gas station, and that he didn't see her after that.

Federal distribution of heroin is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $1 million, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office news release.

Rydalch said if Poorman is convicted, the woman's death would play a role in the sentencing.

