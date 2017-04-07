Navajo Mountain robotics team headed to championships for first time

The Navajo Mountain High School robotics team qualified to compete in the FIRST Robotics Championships in Houston, Texas – an accomplishment the newly formed team never anticipated.
The team is looking to raise about $11,000 to travel and compete in the championship, taking place April 19-22 in Houston. The team secured their spot in the championship after winning the Rookie All Star Award at the Idaho Regional FIRST Robotics Competition March 31- April 1 in Boise, Idaho.
Team members from the remote, 300-student school are competing in robotics for the first time this year, under the supervision of science teacher Daniel Conrad.