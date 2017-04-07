Love learned through trial with child’s severe disability

Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome is seen in only 4 percent of all pediatric epileptic patients, Miranda Natividad said.

Aside from epilepsy, Preston has delayed intellectual development, cerebral palsy, neurocognitive disorder and partial paralysis of the upper body muscles. Doctors believe he experienced a stroke around the time of his birth.

In an effort to reduce the number of seizures, the boy is scheduled for a hemispherectomy at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City. It's a rare surgery in which doctors disconnect the two sides of the brain. Even if the procedure is successful, it will keep him from using his right side for the rest of his life.

Ideally, Preston's father Paolo Natividad hopes the surgery will cure Preston of seizures. Even with the side effects, "any reduction (in seizures) is good," he said. They also hope Preston's speech will improve and increase his learning capacity.

But Preston's parents know there's a chance the outcome could include additional setbacks, too.

"It's like bargaining with epilepsy," Preston's mom said. "It's like saying 'OK, you win. This is what we will do if you will back off.'"

Preston's side effects from the procedure could include an even more limited use of his left side. He already has difficulty getting his left hand to open properly. Other risks include vision loss and fluid in the brain, among a host of other side effects too long to list, Miranda Natividad said.

"I haven't wanted to research," Miranda Natividad said. "I don't want to worry about it right now. It's too much to take in."

MANY FAILED TREATMENTS

When Preston missed some milestones at 6 1/2 months, Miranda Natividad said pediatrician Alexandra Barrera ordered an MRI.

"She recognized the delays and she took action," she said. "I feel like a lot of pediatricians would have said 'Let's wait a little bit longer.'"

From that image came his diagnosis and a swarm of efforts to combat the infantile spasms he was experiencing.

Preston has undergone seven types of drug treatments, a ketogenic diet and treatment with cannabis oil. Each treatment gave him brief improvement but, over time, he worsened again.

His mother said searching for answers has overwhelmed the family. As each treatment failed, Preston's losses hit harder.