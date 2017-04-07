2 injured in Little Cottonwood Canyon fall

SALT LAKE CITY • Search and rescue crews have helped three hikers to safety after two of them were injured in a fall near Salt Lake City in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Unified Police Lt. Justin Hoyal says a 25-year-old woman suffered a broken leg and a 42-year-old man broke his hand in the Wednesday night fall. A third man was not injured.

Crews had been called in to carry the victims off the mountain.

It took them awhile to get down because of all the snow.

Further details surrounding the circumstances of the hikers' fall have not been released.

Authorities are warning those looking to hike this weekend to be aware of possibly wet and slippery conditions.