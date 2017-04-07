Draper woman awaiting deportation flight in Orlando still hopes for last-minute save

Friday, Republican Sen. Mike Lee's offices added its support to the effort.

Supporters have been searching for an option since Thursday morning, and have gotten small glimpses of hope, with Castro being unable to get on her Thursday morning flight because the names on her passport and driver license did not match. She was rescheduled for a late-evening flight and, in the meantime, MWEG had held out hope for a "last-minute save," Mullins Glenn said. But that hope dimmed when Castro boarded the flight for Orlando at about 1:40 a.m. Friday.

Castro is a single mother and the sole caretaker for her disabled 18-year-old son, a U.S. citizen with mild cerebral palsy and epilepsy, according to Mullins Glenn. She also cares for her 86-year-old mother, a legal resident of the U.S. who is working to become a citizen, Mullins Glenn said.

Castro had come to the U.S. legally more than 20 years ago with a fiancee visa , Mullins Glenn said, but had not gotten married. She began the process of becoming a U.S. citizen, Mullins Glenn said, but withdrew her application after she received erroneous information. Castro had apparently been working toward legal residency for years, according to Mullins Glenn, but her attorney was out of the country Thursday.

Castro received a deportation order in 1997, but because of her son's special needs, was permitted to stay in the U.S. and check in with immigration services periodically, Mullins Glenn said.

A federal immigration judge granted her "voluntary departure" in March 1999, according to a news release from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but the voluntary departure order became a final order of removal when she did not leave the country by May 4 of the same year. She was granted deferred action for one year in December 1999, according to ICE's statement.

Between March 2012 and August 2014, ICE approved three of the woman's requests for a one-year stay of deportation, ICE spokesman Carl Rusnok confirmed.

Last month, ICE informed the woman that its "priorities have shifted," according to Mullins Glenn, and that she must leave the country by April 6.

Rusnok said in a Thursday night email: "Castro has overstayed her original temporary visa by more than 25 years."

The woman was at home Thursday when she received a call at 8:47 a.m., explaining that her request for an extension was denied and she needed to get to the airport, Mullins Glenn said. ICE would not provide her with a reason for the denial, Mullins Glenn added, leaving Isabel "extremely disappointed."

The Colombian Consulate in San Francisco has been in touch with the woman and her attorney, and although the consulate couldn't keep her in the U.S., it offered to help her assimilate into Colombia. Castro has family in Colombia, according to Mullins Glenn.

Church spokesman Eric Hawkins responded to a request for comment by referring to a previous statement from the LDS Church on immigration, which says, "Families are meant to be together. Forced separation of working parents from their children weakens families and damages society," but adds: "We acknowledge that every nation has the right to enforce its laws and secure its borders. All persons subject to a nation's laws are accountable for their acts in relation to them."

Judi Hilman, spokeswoman for Salt Lake Indivisible, said Thursday that while this is a specific case, it sheds light on the wider issue of a broken immigration system and, as Mullins Glenn described it, "atrocities committed in the name of ICE."

The nation's "heavy-handed and inhumane deportation policy is tearing apart Utah families," demonstration organizers said in a news release.

According to Hilman, staffers at Hatch's office worked Wednesday to try to win the woman an extension on her deportation order, but to no avail. The best-case scenario, Mullins Glenn said, is that when Isabel's son turns 21, he can submit a request to bring her back to the U.S. Advocates also reached out to Sen. Mike Lee, the American Civil Liberties Union and other state and local representatives.