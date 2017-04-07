Manhunt in western Salt Lake County ends with college sex assault suspect in custody

The planned attack occurred in a women's locker room at the school, 4600 S. Redwood Road, according to a probable cause statement filed with the Salt Lake County jail. Wyatt, who is not an enrolled student, entered the locker room, covered the motion sensor for the light switch with tape and waited about 90 minutes before the female student entered, the statement says.

Wyatt was wearing Latex-type gloves when he grabbed the victim from behind and put his hand over her mouth, the statement says. As he tried to pull the woman farther into the room, the statement says, he grabbed the woman's breast "in a forceful manner."

The woman bit Wyatt's arm and elbowed him in the chest, the statement says, then ran from the locker room to seek help. The woman suffered cuts and bruises to her arm and face.

Wyatt exited the locker room through its back door and left the building through an emergency exit door he had propped open, the statement says. He left a screwdriver-type tool behind inside an athletic training room, the statement says, and took a medical supply bag from the locker room. He allegedly was seen on school security cameras near the alleged attack scene.

Wyatt has a long record of drug and firearms violations, as well as a protective order violation and a conviction for electronic communication harassment.

Unified Detective Ken Hansen said Wyatt also may have been spotted on the back deck of a home just to the west of the campus, trying to break into the residence.

Officers cordoned off an area around Interstate 215 from 4100 South to Redwood Road and 4700 South as a Department of Public Safety helicopter flew overhead.

Nearby Eisenhower Junior High, Taylorsville Elementary and Fremont Elementary schools were placed on a precautionary "shelter in place" status while police searched the area, Granite School District officials confirmed.

