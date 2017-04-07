Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Manhunt in west Salt Lake County ends with college rape suspect in custody

By connect
First Published      Updated 22 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

A multiple law enforcement agency manhunt Friday succeeded in taking an ex-con rape suspect into custody about three hours after he allegedly attacked a 19-year-old woman on the Salt Lake Community College's Redwood campus.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Royce said officers located Timothy Alan Wyatt, 33, with his 1989 tan Chevrolet pickup truck about 10:30 a.m. He reportedly was at a 7-Eleven gas station fueling his vehicle when taken into custody near 3500 South and Redwood Road.

Earlier, UHP — which contracts with SLCC for law enforcement services — was joined by officers from Unified and the West Valley City police departments in searching for Wyatt in connection with the 7 a.m. assault.

The attack reportedly occurred in the school's locker room/gymnasium area, ending when Wyatt allegedly was chased from the campus by students. An ex-con with a long record of drug and firearms violations, as well as assault and protective order violations, Wyatt allegedly was seen on school security cameras near the alleged attack scene.

Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen said Wyatt also may have been spotted on the back deck of a home just to the west of the campus, trying to break into the residence.

Officers cordoned off an area around Interstate 215 from 4100 South to Redwood Road and 4700 South. A Department of Public Safety helicopter flew overhead.

Nearby Eisenhower Junior High, Taylorsville Elementary and Fremont Elementary schools were placed on a precautionary "shelter in place" status while police searched the area, Granite School District officials confirmed.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()