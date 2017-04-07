Manhunt in west Salt Lake County ends with college rape suspect in custody

A multiple law enforcement agency manhunt Friday succeeded in taking an ex-con rape suspect into custody about three hours after he allegedly attacked a 19-year-old woman on the Salt Lake Community College's Redwood campus.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Royce said officers located Timothy Alan Wyatt, 33, with his 1989 tan Chevrolet pickup truck about 10:30 a.m. He reportedly was at a 7-Eleven gas station fueling his vehicle when taken into custody near 3500 South and Redwood Road.

Earlier, UHP — which contracts with SLCC for law enforcement services — was joined by officers from Unified and the West Valley City police departments in searching for Wyatt in connection with the 7 a.m. assault.