Chaffetz lauds U.S. airstrike on Syria; Stewart commends Trump’s swift action; ‘Amen,’ Hatch says

The Republican congressman — along with other members of the state's all-GOP delegation — commended President Donald Trump for taking military action against the Middle Eastern country's government, which launched a chemical weapons attack Tuesday that killed more than 80 of its civilians.

"The world should never tolerate the use of chemical weapons on anybody," Chaffetz told The Salt Lake Tribune. "I'm proud of what the president did."

An aircraft carrier launched 59 cruise missiles at an airfield in western Syria, according to the Pentagon, aimed at the country's fighter jets and ammunition. The strikes purposefully avoided what U.S. officials believed was a storage of sarin gas, a nerve agent, in the area "so that would not be ignited and cause a hazard to civilians or anyone else," said Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, Trump's national security adviser.

None targeted facilities that Russia — an ally of Syria — has in the country.

U.S. officials reportedly informed the Russian military before the attack, though it's unclear how President Vladimir Putin would react to the strikes.

"There's always the potential for consequences," Chaffetz said. "[But] it would have been totally wrong to allow the use of chemical weapons without the United States answering back. It was absolutely the right choice."

Rep. Chris Stewart, a former Air Force pilot, said the swift reaction from the Trump administration — which came about 72 hours after the chemical attack — will not depose Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from power "nor solve the horrifying humanitarian disaster," but it will "damage Assad's ability to launch attacks against his own people."

That, he said, could have far-reaching effects on other potentially volatile countries.

"Other tyrants around the world are surely taking note as well," Stewart said in a news release.

Former President Barack Obama had been hesitant to use force against the Syrian government — and ultimately did not — drawing a stark contrast to Trump's rapid response. Trump spoke to reporters Thursday, calling the U.S. military action a "vital national security interest." The strike, he said, targeted the airfield from where the chemical attack was launched.

"Using a deadly nerve agent, Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women and children," he said. "It was a slow and brutal death for so many. Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack."

In response, Utah's Sen. Orrin Hatch parroted the next line from Trump's statement — "No child of God should ever suffer such horror" — adding a brief "Amen" at the end on Twitter.

The Tribune was unable to reach the senator for further comment.

Sen. Mike Lee issued a statement Thursday afternoon, before the strikes, requesting that Trump get congressional approval for any military action.

"If the United States is to increase our use of military force in Syria, we should follow the Constitution and seek the proper authorization from Congress," he said. "President Trump should make his case in front of the American people and allow their elected representatives to debate the benefits and risks of further Middle East intervention to our national security interests."

That did not happen. Lee planned to wait for more information Thursday night before issuing another comment.

Trump said the airstrike mission aimed to "prevent and deter" future use of chemical weapons. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said other options were considered but ultimately rejected "for any number of reasons."

"In my view, the president made the exact, correct decision," he said.

Trump concluded his statement much like Chaffetz: "God bless America and the entire world."