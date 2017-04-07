Many may be called, but few women are chosen to speak at Mormon General Conference

And though the Utah-based Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints named a new Relief Society presidency — Jean B. Bingham, president, with counselors Sharon Eubank and Reyna I. Aburto — the three who will be leading the global LDS women's organization did not offer even brief remarks.

Some note that three female leaders addressed the women's meeting (now deemed the conference's first session) a week earlier, but that still meant hearing from four females and 32 sermons from men.

"As a 33-year old woman fighting hard to use my voice and find examples to pattern my voice after, particularly within the church, I don't much care about any of the explanations that might be given," writes Ashley Mae Hoiland, who goes by Ashmae on the Mormon blog By Common Consent. "The fact is that this vast oversight is hurtful."

Though the California Mormon mom can work through the issue, she says, "it is disempowering."

It sends a message not only to adult LDS women like her, she writes, but also to her young children — "who sat in their [makeshift] forts and did their best to watch with us" — that women "do not have a place, except in the darkened seats of the audience where they can listen."

The history of LDS women preaching at large Mormon gatherings has not followed a single pattern, writes Janiece Johnson on the Juvenile Instructor blog.

In October 1929, church President Heber J. Grant unexpectedly asked three women presidents out of the congregation to speak — Louise Robison, Ruth May Fox and May Anderson.

Grant then remarked, "We have listened to a great many testimonies from our brethren during this conference. ... We shall now call on some of our sisters."

According to minutes, Relief Society (RS) President Belle Spafford, Johnson reports, "spoke in the [all-male] priesthood session of General Conference in 1946, teaching and encouraging bishops to work in a partnership with the RS and utilize the expertise of RS presidents."

The pattern of two women speaking at each conference took root in 1994, the historian writes. "The schedule further normalized in 1998 with women usually speaking in the Saturday morning and Sunday morning session, though still with a few exceptions. In 2002, the deviation from the norm was three female speakers."

And, of course, women first offered General Conference prayers in 2013.

So, when it comes to the most recent meetings, was the shortage of women this time intentional or a scheduling oversight?

Church spokesman Eric Hawkins had no comment about the number of female sermons, saying only that the governing, three-man First Presidency "assigns the speakers" and "there are no quotas."

Another noticeable absence during this April conference was Heavenly Mother.

In his Sunday sermon, apostle Dallin H. Oaks explored the Mormon understanding of the so-called Godhead — God the Father, God the Son (Jesus Christ) and the Holy Ghost — all three identified as males in LDS theology.