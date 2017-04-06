Quantcast
SEC brings charges against Utah County man over $1M embezzlement

First Published      Last Updated Apr 06 2017 08:03 pm

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday announced fraud charges against a Utahn who embezzled more than $1 million from two former employers.

Micheal Dean Shumway, the former treasurer of two Utah County companies, fraudulently sold corporate shares of stock in American Fork Irrigation Company and Lehi Irrigation Company, the SEC says.

From 2003 to May 2015, charges state, Shumway falsified those companies' books and records, and sold shares to investors.

The SEC is requesting that Shumway be barred from serving as an officer or director of any public company.

In December, Shumway pleaded guilty to one count of felony mail fraud in U.S. District Court and was sentenced Wednesday to one year and one day in federal prison. He has been ordered to serve three years of probation after he's released. The mail fraud charge — which covers the act of obtaining money under false pretenses — stems from a bank statement mailed to Shumway on Feb. 1, 2015.

Shumway embezzled more than $500,000 from each company, and the court ordered him to pay restitution to the two companies.

He had worked for American Fork Irrigation Company as secretary and treasurer from about 1998 to May 2015, and in the same positions at Lehi Irrigation Company from 2007 to May 2015.

Shumway diverted company money to personal accounts and sold water shares for personal gain for 11 years, starting in 2004, prosecutors said.

The court ordered Shumway to surrender to authorities by May 19.

