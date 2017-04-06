Mormon church weighs in on Salt Lake Valley’s homeless issue

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams welcomed the words from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"This statement means a lot to people who are working to address these challenges," said McAdams, who believes Mormon leaders were intending to encourage the government process toward decentralized resource centers, instead of one large downtown homeless shelter.

In the statement, the church leaders say: "We are in active discussions with community partners to identify where the greatest needs exist and how the church may offer additional help."

McAdams has been involved in those talks.

"I would like them to consider, perhaps, contributions to the construction and ongoing operations of the homeless resource centers," he said.

The state has chipped in $27 million to construct three new centers, two in Salt Lake City and one in South Salt Lake, but McAdams said the county will be looking for private contributions to support that effort. Businessman Pat King has already kicked in $4 million toward the construction of a resource center catering to women.

The church's statement noted that the church, feeling "keenly a responsibility to help in a Christlike way," has donated "cash and commodities totaling more than $42 million to eight community and religious organizations that serve the homeless in Salt Lake City" during the past decade.

"We have partnered with government, relief organizations, community groups and other faiths to care for those in need and to help address the underlying causes of homelessness," the release said. " ... There are dozens of partners that draw upon the church's food reserves at bishops' storehouses on a monthly basis. In addition, the church offers counseling services, employment training, job placement and personal ministering to the homeless. To support the current efforts of city and county officials, the church earlier agreed to sell its Deseret Industries facility at 130 E. 700 South to Salt Lake City for use as one of three or four planned homeless resource centers.

"The church's institutional response is made possible by the ongoing generous humanitarian and other contributions of church members. In addition, many members do what they can as individuals and families to support community efforts designed to assist the homeless, for which we express our gratitude."

This story will be updated.

Editor Matt Canham contributed to this story.