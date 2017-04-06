Utah marks 100th anniversary of U.S. entry into WWI

(Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune)
Dressed in a replica WWI military uniform, Benjamin Johnson, Aaron Bjelka and Ian Herbert, of the Fort Douglas Military Museum, stand at attention in the Capitol Rotunda as the Department of Veterans & Military Affairs and the Utah Division of State History, hold a commemoration ceremony ìRemembering the Great War.î in remembrance of the 100-year anniversary of the United States entering the first world war, famously known as The Great War. Thursday, April 6, 2017.
(Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune)
One century ago Thursday, Congress approved a declaration of war on Germany, marking the U.S. entry into World War I, breaking a 2½-year neutrality that gave way in the face of Germany's policy of unrestricted submarine warfare in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean.
Among the 116,000 Americans killed in combat and other causes during the next 18 months, 665 Utahns lost their lives and 864 were wounded.
A remembrance of the 100th anniversary was staged Thursday in the Utah State Capitol, including a statement by Gov. Gary Herbert declaring April as "WWI Commemoration Month."
Sponsored by the Department of Veterans & Military Affairs and the Utah Division of State History, a one-hour program featured the Utah National Guard Brass Quintet, selected speakers, poetry and music and re-enactments and display of artifacts.