Utah marks 100th anniversary of U.S. entry into WWI

One century ago Thursday, Congress approved a declaration of war on Germany, marking the U.S. entry into World War I, breaking a 2½-year neutrality that gave way in the face of Germany's policy of unrestricted submarine warfare in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean.

Among the 116,000 Americans killed in combat and other causes during the next 18 months, 665 Utahns lost their lives and 864 were wounded.

A remembrance of the 100th anniversary was staged Thursday in the Utah State Capitol, including a statement by Gov. Gary Herbert declaring April as "WWI Commemoration Month."

Sponsored by the Department of Veterans & Military Affairs and the Utah Division of State History, a one-hour program featured the Utah National Guard Brass Quintet, selected speakers, poetry and music and re-enactments and display of artifacts.