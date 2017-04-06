Driver in critical condition after Bangerter Highway crash

A man was in critical condition after his SUV flipped over into oncoming traffic on Bangerter Highway on Thursday afternoon.

The driver, in his 60s, lost control of the SUV, which hit the corner of a box truck, then flipped over a concrete barrier that separates the northbound and southbound lanes, said Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen.

Police are still investigating, but a family member indicated to officers that the driver has recently been experiencing health problems.

The driver was taken to a local hospital.

