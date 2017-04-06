‘Behind the Headlines’: Feds make a deal with UTA, SLC Council not happy with fence near homeless shelter

The Utah Transit Authority escapes federal charges in exchange for disclosing information about individuals under investigation. Rocky Mountain Power prepares to build more than 400 new wind turbines to power Utah homes. A plan to build a fence between The Gateway and downtown homeless services comes off as a "perceptual division," say Salt Lake City Council members.

On Friday at 9 a.m., Salt Lake Tribune reporters Tom Harvey and Emma Penrod, editorial writer George Pyle, and government and politics editor Dan Harrie join KCPW's Roger McDonough to talk about the week's top stories.

Each Friday morning, stream "Behind the Headlines" online or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.