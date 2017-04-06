Utah town mayor pleads guilty to involvement in poaching incident

Courts » He was charged with illegally allowing deer hunting on his property.

The mayor of Hurricane pleaded guilty Wednesday to amended criminal charges for his role in a poaching incident on property he owns in southern Utah.

In a signed statement, John Wayne Bramall, 59, pleaded guilty in Kane County's 6th District Court to two counts of class A misdemeanor aiding or assisting the wanton destruction of protected wildlife. One of the counts was originally filed as a third-degree felony, but later reduced to a class A misdemeanor.

Judge Marvin Bagley sentenced Bramall to one year in jail on each count, but suspended the jail time on condition of completion of 18 months probation. He also must pay a fine of $500 and $4,200 in restitution to the Help Stop Poaching Fund.