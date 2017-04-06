New mural provides bicycle-oriented perspective of Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City is sporting a new mural highlighting local bikeways.

The artwork at 750 So. State St. on the wall of Crank SLC bike shop — started last fall but halted by weather — is now near completion as muralist Chris Peterson was putting finishing touches Thursday on the 54-by-20-foot perspective map.

The mural includes city landmarks, downtown, Wasatch skylines and 9-Line Trail, along with the Jordan River Parkway and Bonneville Shoreline trails.

Peterson said the map is "meant to provide a bicycle-oriented perspective" on the capital's landscape, which he calls "amazing."

The project was made possible through support and collaboration with Crank SLC owners Christian Clemens and Juliet Lalouel, Bike Utah, and multimedia artist Patrick Clifford. The project also received support from the Utah Division of Arts and Museums' "Random Acts of Art" grant program.