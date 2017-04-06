New mural provides bicycle-oriented perspective of Salt Lake City

(Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune)
Artist Chris Peterson puts on finishing details of a vibrant new 54 x 20 foot mural showcasing Salt Lake City’s bikeways at 750 South State Street Thursday April 6.
The mural is a perspectival map of Salt Lake City’s bikeways, featuring prominent city landmarks, the downtown and Wasatch skylines and the 9-Line Trail, Jordan River Parkway Trail and Bonneville Shoreline Trail. He started the mural last fall, was halted by winter, and should be done in the next few days.
“The mural is meant to provide a bicycle-oriented perspective on the Salt Lake City landscape. Downtown bike lanes connect to trails along the river and in the foothills," explains Peterson. “This artwork is about our city’s amazing landscape the growing bike infrastructure that spans it.”
The SLC Bikeways Mural Project was made possible through support and collaboration with Crank SLC owners Christian Clemens and Juliet Lalouel, Bike Utah, and multimedia artist Patrick Clifford. The project also received support from the Utah Division of Arts and Museums’ “Random Acts of Art” grant program.
Salt Lake City is sporting a new mural highlighting local bikeways.
The artwork at 750 So. State St. on the wall of Crank SLC bike shop — started last fall but halted by weather — is now near completion as muralist Chris Peterson was putting finishing touches Thursday on the 54-by-20-foot perspective map.
The mural includes city landmarks, downtown, Wasatch skylines and 9-Line Trail, along with the Jordan River Parkway and Bonneville Shoreline trails.
Peterson said the map is "meant to provide a bicycle-oriented perspective" on the capital's landscape, which he calls "amazing."
The project was made possible through support and collaboration with Crank SLC owners Christian Clemens and Juliet Lalouel, Bike Utah, and multimedia artist Patrick Clifford. The project also received support from the Utah Division of Arts and Museums' "Random Acts of Art" grant program.