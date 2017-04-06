Hatch, Lee opposed 'nuclear option' in 2013, but both voted for it in Gorsuch confirmation

Hatch — a longtime supporter of the filibuster — indicated Thursday that he laments replacing the required 60-vote threshold to approve of Supreme Court nominees with a simple majority. But, he said, it had to be done.

"While I regret that this step had to be taken, those of us that want judges that apply — not invent — the law cannot afford to play by a different set of rules from our opponents," Hatch said in a statement.

The seven-term senator called the Democratic filibuster to stop the vote on Gorsuch a partisan effort to "pack the federal courts with judges that trample the law to serve a left-wing political agenda."

"Given that Democrats have already used the nuclear option before and had telegraphed their willingness to do so again for future Supreme Court nominees, I voted to change the rules to ensure Judge Gorsuch's confirmation in face of this unprecedented obstruction," he said.

Sen. Mike Lee was also outraged when Democrats put "politics and partisanship ahead of the interests of the American people" when they upended the rules in 2013. On Thursday, he applauded the so-called "nuclear option."

"It was an honor to vote in favor of moving Judge Gorsuch's nomination forward today," he said in a statement, "and I look forward to voting on his final confirmation tomorrow."

Before Republicans essentially cleared the way for Gorsuch's confirmation with the rules change, Democrats had stalled the effort over lingering resentment that Obama's pick to fill the seat, Merrick Garland, was never given a hearing.

