Farmington police hunt for Zions Bank robbery suspect

Farmington police have released an image captured from a bank security camera in hopes the public can help them identify and bring to justice a robbery suspect.

The suspect — a 6-foot, 200-pound man with a dark complexion, and wearing a tan Utah Utes ball cap and dragon-emblazoned red hooded sweatshirt — walked into the Zion's Bank at 1663 N. Main Street at 4:57 p.m. Wednesday.

He approached the teller's counter, claiming he was armed, and demanded money. The employee complied and the suspect fled on foot.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call the Farmington police at 801-451-5453.