Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Farmington police hunt for Zions Bank robbery suspect

By connect
First Published      Updated 6 hours ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

Farmington police have released an image captured from a bank security camera in hopes the public can help them identify and bring to justice a robbery suspect.

The suspect — a 6-foot, 200-pound man with a dark complexion, and wearing a tan Utah Utes ball cap and dragon-emblazoned red hooded sweatshirt — walked into the Zion's Bank at 1663 N. Main Street at 4:57 p.m. Wednesday.

He approached the teller's counter, claiming he was armed, and demanded money. The employee complied and the suspect fled on foot.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call the Farmington police at 801-451-5453.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()