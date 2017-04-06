Mormon women, others gather to protest Utah woman’s deportation

In the afternoon, though, supporters were "holding out hope that there will maybe be a last-minute save," Mullins Glenn said, that glimmer of hope dimmed by evening, and the woman was expected to depart that night.

Earlier, the woman's friends and supporters from MWEG, Salt Lake Indivisible and Action Utah sang hymns, held protest signs and addressed news outlets about her predicament.

Isabel — identified with a pseudonym by her supporters — is a single mother and the sole caretaker for her disabled son, a U.S. citizen with mild cerebral palsy and epilepsy who recently turned 18, and her 86-year-old mother, a legal resident of the U.S. working to become a citizen, Mullins Glenn said.

The Colombian immigrant came to the U.S. legally more than 20 years ago with a fiancée visa, Mullins Glenn said, adding that the woman did not marry, but chose to stay. At one point she began the process to become a U.S. citizen, Mullins Glenn said, but after she received erroneous information, she withdrew her application.

The woman received a deportation order in 1997, but because of her son's special needs, she was permitted to stay in the U.S. and check in with immigration services periodically, Mullins Glenn said.

At the beginning of March, Immigration and Customs Enforcement informed the woman that its "priorities have shifted" and she must leave the country by April 6, according to Mullins Glenn.

A request to ICE for comment was not immediately returned Thursday.

The immigrant had apparently been working to become legal for years, Mullins Glenn said, and her attorney was out of the country Thursday. Isabel has an "exemplary" record, Mullins Glenn said, and is a woman of courage and faith who is active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her son had recently submitted an application to serve a Mormon service mission, Mullins Glenn noted.

Church spokesman Eric Hawkins responded to a request for comment by referring to a previous statement from the LDS Church on immigration, which says, "Families are meant to be together. Forced separation of working parents from their children weakens families and damages society," but adds: "We acknowledge that every nation has the right to enforce its laws and secure its borders. All persons subject to a nation's laws are accountable for their acts in relation to them."

Judi Hilman, spokeswoman for Salt Lake Indivisible, said that while this is a specific case, it sheds light on the wider issue of a broken immigration system and, as Mullins Glenn described it, "atrocities committed in the name of ICE."

The nation's "heavy-handed and inhumane deportation policy is tearing apart Utah families," demonstration organizers said in a news release.

MWEG member Brianna Chambers, of Orem, brought her two young children to the rally. Chambers carried a sign that said: "Thaw your hearts of ICE: Do what is right!"

She is a student at Brigham Young University, she said, and skipped class to come to the rally.

"There are some things that you just have to stand up for," Chambers said.

On the way to the airport, she said her 4-year-old was concerned about "why this mommy had to go to another country" and was worried something might happen to their family. She assured him she wasn't going anywhere and they were trying "to help other families stay together, too."