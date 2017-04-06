Quantcast
Mormon women, others, gather at Salt Lake City airport to protest woman’s deportation

Mormon women and other concerned citizens gathered Thursday morning at the Salt Lake City International Airport in a show of solidarity for an area woman who has been ordered by ICE agents to leave the United States.

ICE will be at the airport to escort her onto a flight bound for Columbia, according to a news release from Mormon Women for Ethical Government, Salt Lake Indivisible and Action Utah!

"Isabel" is a single mother and the sole caretaker for her disabled son and her 86-year-old mother, the news release said.

The news release said he nation's "heavy-handed and inhumane deportation policy is tearing apart Utah families."

"ICE will not provide her with a reason why her request for an extension was denied. We are currently seeking the intervention of members from our congressional delegation," the news release said.

"It is our intent to gather at the Salt Lake City Airport to show solidarity for our sister and to pray that these inhumane orders that tear apart families and strike at the very heart of our Utah values will end," Sharlee Mullins Glenn of Mormon Women for Ethical Government said in the news release.

The protestors said they were seeking the intervention of members from Utah's congressional delegation.

The Tribune will update this story.

