Mormon women, others, gather at Salt Lake City airport to protest woman’s deportation

Mormon women and other concerned citizens gathered Thursday morning at the Salt Lake City International Airport in a show of solidarity for an area woman who has been ordered by ICE agents to leave the United States.

ICE will be at the airport to escort her onto a flight bound for Columbia, according to a news release from Mormon Women for Ethical Government, Salt Lake Indivisible and Action Utah!

"Isabel" is a single mother and the sole caretaker for her disabled son and her 86-year-old mother, the news release said.

The news release said he nation's "heavy-handed and inhumane deportation policy is tearing apart Utah families."