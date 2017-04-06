Lehi police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian accident

Lehi police are investigating a fatal late Wednesday night auto-pedestrian collision.

Police spokesman Cameron Boyle said the victim, a woman about 40 years old, was struck by a car as she walked near 400 East and Main Street about 10:30 p.m.

The woman, who did not have identifying documents on her, was attempting to cross at mid-block, where no crosswalk existed.

Police were trying to identify her and then notify her next of kin.

Boyle said the driver of the car, who stopped and helped police administer CPR, was being fully cooperative with the accident investigation.

