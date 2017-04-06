Utah forecast: Warm breezes, sunshine; wind-driven rain, thunder and lightning

Utah's week-ending forecast is not just a mixed bag, it's a multifarious mishmash of meteorological miscellany.
In the space of 72 hours, the Wasatch Front will leave off basking in sunshine and warm, shirt-sleeve weather for leaning into rising winds, slogging through valley rain and mountain snow flurries while dashing for shelter from thunder and lightning.
Thursday dawned with a mild breeze ushering in afternoon highs in the low-70s under cloudy skies, but Friday will bring stiffer winds up to 30 mph, highs a couple degrees cooler, and scattered rain showers by nightfall.
The Salt Lake and Tooele valleys will see increasing precipitation throughout Saturday. Temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-50s, so keep those light jackets handy.