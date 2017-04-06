Utah forecast: Warm breezes, sunshine; wind-driven rain, thunder and lightning

Southern Utahns' forecast is for more of the sunshine and less of the rainfall of their northern cousins. Utah's Dixie will see some isolated, wind-blown showers by Friday night, but the day's highs still will top 80 degrees — same as on a partly cloudy but otherwise dry Thursday.

The redrocks and high deserts of the state's southwest will see 20-30 mph winds Saturday morning with a chance of rain punctuating afternoon high temperatures in the low-70s.

While the region's weather potpourri means packing sunblock lotion and sunglasses as well as jackets and umbrellas, it also brings the kind of atmospheric stirring adored by the Utah Division of Air Quality.

Air quality through the end of this week wins "green," or healthy grades from the UDAQ.

The Intermountain Allergy & Asthma website, meanwhile, did not have horrible news for springtime allergy sufferers. While cottonwood and oak pollen counts as of Thursday were "high" and "moderate," respectively, other allergens were either "low" or did not register.

