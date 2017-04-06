Quantcast
Utah forecast: Warm breezes, sunshine; wind-driven rain, thunder and lightning

By connect
First Published      Last Updated Apr 06 2017 07:03 am

Utah's week-ending forecast is not just a mixed bag, it's a multifarious mishmash of meteorological miscellany.

In the space of 72 hours, the Wasatch Front will leave off basking in sunshine and warm, shirt-sleeve weather for leaning into rising winds, slogging through valley rain and mountain snow flurries while dashing for shelter from thunder and lightning.

Thursday dawned with a mild breeze ushering in afternoon highs in the low-70s under cloudy skies, but Friday will bring stiffer winds up to 30 mph, highs a couple degrees cooler, and scattered rain showers by nightfall.

The Salt Lake and Tooele valleys will see increasing precipitation throughout Saturday. Temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-50s, so keep those light jackets handy.

Southern Utahns' forecast is for more of the sunshine and less of the rainfall of their northern cousins. Utah's Dixie will see some isolated, wind-blown showers by Friday night, but the day's highs still will top 80 degrees — same as on a partly cloudy but otherwise dry Thursday.

The redrocks and high deserts of the state's southwest will see 20-30 mph winds Saturday morning with a chance of rain punctuating afternoon high temperatures in the low-70s.

While the region's weather potpourri means packing sunblock lotion and sunglasses as well as jackets and umbrellas, it also brings the kind of atmospheric stirring adored by the Utah Division of Air Quality.

Air quality through the end of this week wins "green," or healthy grades from the UDAQ.

The Intermountain Allergy & Asthma website, meanwhile, did not have horrible news for springtime allergy sufferers. While cottonwood and oak pollen counts as of Thursday were "high" and "moderate," respectively, other allergens were either "low" or did not register.

For more extensive forecast information visit the Tribune's weather page at http://www.sltrib.com/news/weather/.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

