SLC police chief proposes building a Sugar House precinct

The Salt Lake City Police Department hopes to construct a Sugar House precinct in the coming years that could house more than 100 officers.
Chief Mike Brown described the plan at a Tuesday work session of the Salt Lake City Council, saying the new facility would help cut down on call response times. He said the building ideally would be located on the eastern end of the Sugar House neighborhood.
Brown noted both the department's primary facilities are on the west side of the city. The department's Public Safety Building, completed in 2013, is at 475 S. 300 East downtown, and the Pioneer Precinct is at 1040 W. 700 South, on the opposite side of Interstate 15.