Mormon leader Monson remains hospitalized; no word on when he might go home

LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson remained hospitalized Wednesday night, according to a church spokesman.

There was no indication of treatments he may be undergoing or when he might be released.

The 89-year-old leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gave two brief sermons — while attending three sessions — at this past weekend's 187th Annual General Conference.

The increasingly frail Monson, who was reported as being "weary but well" Sunday after the conference, has led global Mormonism for nine years and labored as an LDS general authority for more than five decades.

On Monday night, however, he did not feel well and was admitted to the hospital, church spokesman Eric Hawkins said.