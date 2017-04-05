Politically connected Utah developer, former UTA official Terry Diehl allegedly concealed $1M in FrontRunner project earnings

Asked Wednesday if more indictments could be forthcoming, U.S. Attorney's Office spokeswoman Melodie Rydalch pointed to Huber's statement at a Tuesday news conference that the UTA agreement "is not the end of the story."

"The investigation is ongoing," Rydalch said.

Diehl has strong ties to Utah power players, including a friendship and sometimes business alliance with House Speaker and former UTA board Chairman Greg Hughes, former Speaker and one-time UTA lobbyist Greg Curtis, and he was friends with the late Randy Horiuchi, a longtime Salt Lake County elected leader.

Diehl, in a text message, proclaimed his innocence.

"I obviously disagree with the government regarding the details involved with my bankruptcy. I look forward to proving my innocence and having my day in court."

The focus of most of the 12 counts in the indictment was not directly on Diehl's involvement in land deals involving train stations beginning in 2008 at the time he also was a member of the UTA board. Instead, they allege misrepresentations and omissions on documents filed as part of Diehl's bankruptcy. The indictment charges him with filing false declarations and concealing assets in connection with the bankruptcy in which he claimed debt of $47.5 million (including $450,000 he acknowledged losing in one night to the Aria Resort & Casino and MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas).

It does, however, point to Diehl's April 13, 2012, "statement of financial affairs" that required him to list gross income during the two previous calendar years. Diehl listed income of $376,708.83.

"In truth and fact, defendant Diehl received over $1 million in gross income from the operation of his business involving real property stemming from a UTA FrontRunner transit oriented development in Draper," the indictment states.

The $1 million appears in the first of five counts of making a false declaration in bankruptcy documents. The other four deal with lesser amounts of receipts that Diehl allegedly failed to disclose on monthly operating reports he was required to file with the court.

The seven charges of concealment of assets are related to a company Diehl set up called Skyline Ventures Associates Inc. in late 2011 prior to filing for bankruptcy. On paper, the company was owned by his daughters but in reality Diehl managed and controlled it, the indictment says.

He failed to disclose to the court his management of Skyline Ventures and then used the company's bank accounts to conceal significant amounts of money, the indictment alleges.

A summons will be issued for Diehl to appear in court, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The $1 million mentioned in indictment stems from development of a FrontRunner train station at 12800 South in Draper beginning in 2008. Auditors in 2014 said Diehl reaped millions — though "less than $24 million" — on the sale of land near the station.

UTA issued a terse statement about the indictment Wednesday evening.

"Mr. Diehl left the UTA board years ago. In August 2015, UTA sent Mr. Diehl a letter demanding that he cease and desist from any and all contact with UTA. We are not aware of anyone at UTA having contact with Mr. Diehl since that time.