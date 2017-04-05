Nominees announced to fill 4th District judicial vacancy

The 4th District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the 4th District Court.
The vacancy results from the retirement of Judge Samuel McVey, effective July 16.
The 4th District includes Juab, Millard, Utah, and Wasatch counties.
The nominees are: Rod Andreason, shareholder, Kirton McConkie; Jeffrey Buhman, Utah County Attorney; Jared Eldridge, Juab County Attorney; Samuel Pead, a deputy Utah County attorney; Sean Petersen, shareholder, Howard, Lewis & Petersen.
Written comments can be submitted to the 4th District Judicial Nominating Commission Chair Dale Whitlock at judicialvacancies@utah.gov or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330.