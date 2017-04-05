Quantcast
Nominees announced to fill 4th District judicial vacancy

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Last Updated Apr 05 2017 03:48 pm

The 4th District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the 4th District Court.

The vacancy results from the retirement of Judge Samuel McVey, effective July 16.

The 4th District includes Juab, Millard, Utah, and Wasatch counties.

The nominees are: Rod Andreason, shareholder, Kirton McConkie; Jeffrey Buhman, Utah County Attorney; Jared Eldridge, Juab County Attorney; Samuel Pead, a deputy Utah County attorney; Sean Petersen, shareholder, Howard, Lewis & Petersen.

Written comments can be submitted to the 4th District Judicial Nominating Commission Chair Dale Whitlock at judicialvacancies@utah.gov or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330.

The deadline for written comments is noon on April 17.

The Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Gary R. Herbert, who will have 30 days to make an appointment.

Gov. Herbert's appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

 

