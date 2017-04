A group of activists delivered hamburgers to homeless people at Pioneer Park on Sunday.

For an hour, volunteers passed out food, water and socks to show support for and rally behind the community. The event comes a week after a homeless man was booed on stage during a meeting about shelter sites in Draper.

Salt Lake County will place one new shelter at 3380 S. 1000 West in South Salt Lake. Salt Lake City will host two resource centers at at 131 E. 700 South and at 275 High Ave.