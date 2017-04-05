Small plane crashes at Cedar City airport

The aircraft flipped over, but pilot was able to walk away.

A small plane lost control and flipped over while on a departing runway at the Cedar City Regional Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

One person was on board the Funk B-85 when it crashed at 1:12 p.m., according to local authorities. The plane was substantially damaged, according to FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer. But the pilot walked away from the crash and refused medical treatment, said Cedar City Fire Chief Mike Phillips.

They said the plane was substantially damaged, but they said they could not release any information about possible injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash, said Kenitzer.