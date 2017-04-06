Rolly: Best judiciary money can buy? Hatch, Lee know all about dark-money PACs backing Gorsuch

Gorsuch has been the beneficiary in recent weeks of an unprecedented, multimillion-dollar ad blitz aimed at swaying public opinion in favor of his confirmation and to pressure senators who might oppose him.

And the campaign is funded by — you guessed it — dark money.

The frequently run nationally televised ads are paid for by the Judicial Crisis Network, a PAC created in 2005 by wealthy conservatives who wanted to ensure the appointment of pro-business judges.

It was set up as 501(c)(4) "social welfare" group so it would not have to disclose its donors. It originally was called the Judicial Confirmation Network, whose mission was to help win confirmations for Republican George W. Bush's nominees but was changed to the Judicial Crisis Network (JCN) when its chief aim morphed into blocking Obama's picks.

In recent years, the JCN has spent millions in down-ticket state judicial elections and attorney general races to back pro-business candidates whose records show them to be beneficial to the PAC's anonymous donors.

Earlier this year, the JCN distributed a news release announcing it was prepared to spend $10 million on a push to win the confirmation of Trump's nominee. In that release, the PAC boasted about its successful "Let the People Decide" campaign against the Garland nomination.

The group also has been active on the legal front, filing briefs to support lawsuits against Obama initiatives, including key aspects of the Affordable Care Act.

Carrie Severino, JCN's chief counsel and policy director, warned in the release that vulnerable Democrats in states carried by Trump would pay the price in 2018 if they try to block the GOP president's nominee.

Severino was a former law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who, I would argue, owes his seat to Hatch, his most ardent defender on the Judiciary Committee during confirmation hearings in which Thomas had to fight off sexual harassment allegations by Anita Hill

Thomas has been, perhaps, the court's most conservative justice. His wife ran a tea party PAC and was an early grass-roots Trump backer.

Another far-right justice is Samuel Alito, a mentor to Lee, who was Alito's law clerk before he ran for the Senate.

Thomas and Alito have been guests at events hosted by David and Charles Koch, the billionaire brothers who have launched dark-money PACs to elect tea party candidates.

Lee and Hatch are familiar with these types of PACs

FreedomWorks helped defeat three-tern Sen. Bob Bennett in the 2010 Utah Republican Convention. That opened the way for Lee to capture the seat.

In early 2015, when Lee's approval numbers sank below 50 percent and prominent Republicans were actively recruiting candidates to challenge him, Citizens United, another lucrative dark-money PAC, began running TV ads thanking Lee for his work.