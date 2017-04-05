Quantcast
UDOT head uses office-on-the-road gimmick to highlight serious problem

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Last Updated Apr 05 2017 05:48 pm
West Valley City • Carlos Braceras, executive director of the Utah Department of Transportation, temporarily moved his desk Wednesday to the middle of a busy highway work zone.

It was a made-for-TV gimmick conducted to make a deadly serious point: slow down and take extra care in construction areas.

Braceras held the demonstration on Interstate-215, where an ongoing $100 million-plus project continues to add lanes, rebuild bridges and replace concrete pavement.

The event was held as part of National Work Zone Safety Week.

 

