Riverton approves withdrawal from police-funding service area

City Council members, led by Trent Staggs, believe leaving the service area and contracting with the Unified Police Department will save money and provide better service. SLVLESA recently increased property taxes by 9.5 percent.

Jeremy Walker, from the state auditor's office, told the council that the ideal timeline to petition for withdrawal would be by July 18.

Staggs expressed concern about future increases on property taxes for Riverton residents.

"It's been rumored when SLVLESA passed the 9.5 percent tax increase last December, for this year, they signaled they would most likely be calling one for every year for the next four to five years."

Mayor Bill Applegarth expressed his support for the withdrawal saying, "I put out my support for a financially sound move from SLVLESA to a Riverton Police District."

Applegarth envisions contracting with UPD with an agreement that ensures sufficient officers and a local chief, adding up to a more responsive police force and a safer community.

"I can't ever imagine a scenario where I would want to leave UPD. A small department cannot protect us and we need protection," the mayor said.

SLVLESA includes unincorporated Salt Lake County, Riverton, Herriman, Millcreek cities, and the metro townships of Kearns, Magna, Copperton, Emmigration and White City.

Herriman also is considering withdrawing from SLVLESA.