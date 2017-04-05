Riverton approves withdrawal from police-funding service area

Riverton • The City Council voted 6-0 Tuesday to move ahead with the complicated process of withdrawing from the Salt Lake Valley Law Enforcement Service Area (SLVLESA).
The city of 40,000-plus was among several cities, townships and unincorporated areas that form the service area, created in 2007 with the aim of funding regional police services in a more efficient manner.
Under the resolution approved Tuesday, along with one approved last week, the city will pull out of SLVLESA by Dec. 28, but no sooner than Dec. 21. It had to guarantee continued membership for that long to assure that the service area would be able to collect the property taxes owed it by Riverton residents.