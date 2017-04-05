Utah man gets 15 years to life for St. George murder

St. George • A southern Utah man has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison after being convicted of murder in the death of a woman whose throat was cut during a night of violence that left two women dead.

The Spectrum reports that 35-year-old Brandon Perry Smith was sentenced Wednesday.

Smith was convicted in February of the death of 20-year-old Jerrica Christensen, who was killed while helping acquaintances move out of a St. George town home in 2010.

Prosecutors sought the death penalty, but they dropped it so the case could move quicker.

Smith's lawyers said he was manipulated by a friend who was later convicted in the death of 27-year-old Brandie Sue Dawn Jerden. A man was also shot that night but survived.