Utah forecast: From dawn hard freezes to sunshiny days

There's just nothing like a spine-chilling, knee-knocking, sub-freezing morning to make you appreciate and desperately anticipate warm spring afternoons.

The 16th century astronomer Galileo Galilei, when not redefining the cosmos, marveled that, "The sun, with all those planets revolving around it and dependent on it, can still ripen a bunch of grapes as if it had nothing else in the universe to do."

Such thoughts were cold (low-20s) comfort when the National Weather Service put much of Utah — the entire northwest quarter of the state, along with the southcentral San Rafael Swell area — under a Hard Freeze Warning through 9 a.m. Wednesday.