Utah forecast: From dawn hard freezes to sunshiny days

By connect
First Published      Last Updated Apr 05 2017 08:03 am

There's just nothing like a spine-chilling, knee-knocking, sub-freezing morning to make you appreciate and desperately anticipate warm spring afternoons.

The 16th century astronomer Galileo Galilei, when not redefining the cosmos, marveled that, "The sun, with all those planets revolving around it and dependent on it, can still ripen a bunch of grapes as if it had nothing else in the universe to do."

Such thoughts were cold (low-20s) comfort when the National Weather Service put much of Utah — the entire northwest quarter of the state, along with the southcentral San Rafael Swell area — under a Hard Freeze Warning through 9 a.m. Wednesday.

A less dire Freeze Warning was in place for the southeastern Utah's Moab area. That advisory, also expiring late Wednesday morning, noted overnight lows in the mid- to upper-20s.

Afternoon temperatures in the low-60s Wednesday afternoon — and the low-70s on a breezy Thursday — were forecast to banish cold memories along the Wasatch Front.

However, Friday will bring winds of 20-30 mph, storm clouds, rain and isolated thunderstorms to the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper-60s.

Southern Utahns, skipping the deep freeze, bask in the mid-70s to low-80s through Thursday the next few days under mostly sunny skies; Friday will bring scattered showers along with highs in the upper-70s.

The Utah Division of Air Quality hoisted "green," or healthy air quality banners statewide, while the Intermountain Allergy & Asthma website rated cedar pollen as "high" and willow and oak "moderate" on its allergen index as of Wednesday.

For more extensive forecast information visit the Tribune's weather page at http://www.sltrib.com/news/weather/.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

