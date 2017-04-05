Cyclist Stephen Tilford one of 2 dead in crash on I-70 near Utah-Colorado border

Accident » Driver of one semi involved in collision was also killed.

A chain reaction accident involving two semi-trailer rigs and a van killed two men — including internationally known cyclist Stephen Tilford — early Wednesday morning on Interstate 70 near the Utah-Colorado border.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Royce said the tragic events began with the first semi drifting off the road and then overcorrecting. It overturned, coming to rest on its side and blocking all eastbound lanes of the highway at mile marker 214.

Moments later, a Mercedes-Benz van plowed into and through the big rig's trailer.

Tilford, 57, of Topeka, Kansas, got out of the van and was standing next it when a second semi crashed into the wreckage, striking and killing him.