Fire leaves family, pets homeless in northwest Salt Lake City

An early Wednesday morning fire left a northwest Salt Lake City family without a home, but no one was injured.

Salt Lake City firefighters rushed to 1071 N. Valentine Street (about 1100 West) at 2:17 a.m. to find smoke pouring from the wood and brick ranch-style home. A man, woman and a 16-month-old child had fled the blaze.

Firefighters quickly doused the flames and also accounted for the family's two dogs and a cat, all found safe.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately determined, but the fire caused an estimated $50,000 in losses.

The family was being aided by the Utah Red Cross with clothing, food and shelter needs.