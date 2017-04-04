Utahn, widowed and injured in London terror attack, plans to attend royal memorial service

Kurt Cochran was one of four people killed in the attack, along with a Spanish woman, a 75-year-old man and a London police officer.

Payne recalls the "disbelief, shock and grief" he felt when he heard the news that night. While it's difficult for the families to cope with the loss, they have been "overwhelmed" with gratitude for the help and support they've received.

The American and British governments have worked with the families to make sure Melissa Cochran is taken care of, Payne said.

She will be an honored guest, along with other victims, at a Westminster Abbey memorial service Wednesday, he said, during which the royal family is scheduled to meet with the survivors.

The family participated in a memorial last week on Westminster Bridge, where they had a moment of silence and walked across the span, tracing the route of the attack, he said.

They've received condolences, support and financial donations from thousands of people, Payne said, and Melissa Cochran has been "amazed" at the support medical personnel have given her at the hospital; some visit her even when they're not working. The family also appreciates of news outlets that tell Kurt Cochran's story, Payne said. "It's been wonderful to see the world getting to know him."

The fundraising page where Payne posts updates of his sister's recovery had raised nearly $82,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

"She and Kurt were self-employed and didn't really have anything to fall back on," Payne said of Melissa Cochran. "And as the family spokesman in this, I've really felt like one of the best things that I could do to honor Kurt was to make sure his wife, my sister, was taken care of."

A funeral for Kurt Cochran hasn't been planned, Payne said, but his family is considering an event in a park with bands playing music. "I think Kurt would have liked that," Payne said.

Melissa Cochran is "progressing steadily," he said. She has leg pins connected to an external brace, Payne said, and physical therapists have her "up and walking on it."

"It's quite painful for her, but she's progressing well," Payne said. On Tuesday, Payne posted a picture of Melissa Cochran using crutches to walk up stairs.

The family is optimistic she'll be cleared to leave the hospital and return home "soon," Payne said. The family would prefer to keep her homecoming private, he said. "It's easy to become overwhelmed by everything for her," he said of his sister.

In the meantime, Payne said, people are welcome to leave messages on the fundraising page and donate if they want.

